Town hall meeting for Tuscaloosa veterans to be held Tuesday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center will hosts its summer town hall meeting for local veterans Tuesday morning.
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is calling families to come out at 10 a.m., as well as all veterans. A series of services will be provided.
On top of seeing what kind of resources are available, VA staff want to hear from veterans. This is a chance to share how the programs and services you already have are working out for you.
The town hall meeting is co-sponsored by the Montgomery Regional Office of the Veterans Benefits Administration and the VA National Cemetery Administration. Staff will be there today to answer questions related to veterans benefits assistance and to check the status of pending claims.
When you get to the VA Medical Center, go to the atrium building 137. This where the town hall meeting will be held again at 10 a.m.
