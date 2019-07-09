Teenager arrested for robbery, leading JeffCo deputies on chase

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - A teenager is in custody after Jefferson County deputies say he and another suspect robbed a woman and led authorities on a chase.
Carlos Dion Harper, 19, has been charged with first-degree robbery and resisting arrest. Detectives are working to identify the second suspect.
Deputies say a woman reported she and her friends were robbed by two armed men Monday night in the 4100 block of Masseyline Church Road in Pinson while trying to buy marijuana. The woman said the men took her money and car.
Deputies later spotted the vehicle near Highway 151 and attempted a traffic stop. Authorities say the driver refused to stop and struck a patrol vehicle while trying to get away. Deputies pursued the car to apartments on Bond Circle in Center Point, where the passenger was captured after the two suspected fled on foot.
Harper is being held on bonds totaling $40,300.
