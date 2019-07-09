Talladega police street crimes unit off to successful start

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega’s police chief says a new street crimes unit is already having a positive effect on the city’s crime rate.
Police Chief Jason Busby says the department had such a unit years ago.
“We went back and we looked, and we noticed it was effective in combating specific types of crimes,” Busby said.
The officers have concentrated on parts of town that have the most reports of violent crimes.
In the last three weeks, they’ve cut the number of shooting calls in those areas down to near zero.
Busby also says residents feel able to spend time outside.
“In certain places, you didn’t see people out, kids playing and congregating and things like that. Being able to go outside and enjoy their homes and enjoy getting together, we’ve seen that starting to come back in some of the areas they’ve focused on, so just that in itself and the positive comments we’ve gotten in the community lets us know it’s being effective,” said Busby.
Busby says the officers have been especially effective in making felony drug arrests.
"Every drug arrest that they've made so far has been a felony arrest. They've made multiple felony arrests every week that they've been out. And like I said, they've been out three weeks full time. They've been in the right place at the right time so far," says Busby.
Busby says he’d like there to be six people in the unit, and he has a number of officers training so they’ll eventually be able to be assigned to it.
