Robbery caught on high quality video surveillance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of times surveillance video is grainy and hard to see, but this time you can clearly see the robber and how he threatens people in the store.
The first shot appears to show the robber running. Then you see him finding one of the store owners and shoving him inside. The man doesn’t wear a mask, but tells everyone not to look at him.
He then shoves the man to the floor for trying to look at him. Detectives say he had a handgun.
Crime Stoppers of Metro Birmingham says it’s fortunate that no one was injured considering how rough the man was with people in the store. They believe this high quality video could help solve the case.
“In this case, the camera system captured some very good images. Very good camera placement could help detectives immensely working this case,” John Pennington, with Crime Stoppers of Metro Birmingham, said.
If you have any information, contact Birmingham Detectives 205-254-1700 or Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.
