Protestors stage “die-in” in Carbon Hill

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - Protestors with the LGBTQ community staged a die-in in Carbon Hill today.
Sav Miles, with the Home Action Network, met privately with Mayor Chambers before Monday's council meeting. The Home Action Network is an advocacy group dedicated to LGBTQ persons in rural communities.
The protestors demanded city leaders pass laws to protect minorities.
"That was our first demand," said Miles.
Which Miles says Chambers agreed to consider. The second demand was for Chambers to resign.
We asked Chambers that question.
“I’m not going to resign," said Chambers.
In fact, the mayor said he might run again.
The fallout comes after Chambers made controversial comments on Facebook.
The council did accept letters of resignation from two city councilors— McClain Burrough and Chandler Gann. They did not state their reason for resigning.
Carbon Hill resident and business owner Caroline Jones says her business has suffered.
“Nobody wants to come to Carbon Hill because they don’t know what’s going to happen to them,” says Jones.
