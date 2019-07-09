Police release video of Dollar General robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Birmingham investigators released video of the Dollar General robbery that left an employee seriously wounded.
On the video, you can see the suspect arrive at the store located in the 3300 block of 26th street north.
Maalik Camp goes to the robber who then walks Camp back to the safe with a gun aimed at Camp.
“As you can see in this video. The offender is pointing the weapon at the cashier. He is demanding he open the safe for him,” Sgt. John Pennington said, with Crime Stoppers of Metro Birmingham.
Investigators said Camp told the robber he can’t open the safe. It’s a timed safe. At this point the robber starts walking away, but not before shooting Camp.
Maalik Camp, a recent graduate of Carver High School, had plans to attend Alabama State University.
“Detectives consider this individual to be extremely dangerous. The victim was seriously injured,” Pennington said.
Dollar General stores have been hit by robbers over the years. The Birmingham Police Department is expected to step up patrols around them after Camp was shot on Sunday.
“We are going to step up our efforts in this area. It is concerning for us. Its seems they are getting targeted more often lately. I think you are going to see an increase enforcement in this area.” said Allen Treadaway, Deputy Chief of Birmingham Police Department.
The public is being asked to help out with any information that could put the robber off the streets of Birmingham.
“There is absolutely no reason, no sense for the offender to shoot the victim,” Pennington said.
Anyone with information contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You can remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.