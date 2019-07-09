Planning and zoning commission votes down proposed car lot by Greystone

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many Hoover residents were relieved after the planning and zoning commission voted down a request to bring a car lot close to Greystone.
Some Greystone residents, who were opposed to the car lot, spoke out at Monday’s meeting.
Their biggest concern was traffic that would come along with it.
“It would degenerate our home values. And you have to understand 72 percent of the residents come in that back gate into Greystone. The traffic that would be there would be insurmountable," said Ron Ward, a Greystone resident. “So, it’s a definite disadvantage to the mall and to the residents.”
While the commission voted down the request, the planning commission only makes recommendations.
It will be up to the city council to make the final decision.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.