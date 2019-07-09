Meet Wenonah’s new football coach Daniel Flowers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Daniel Flowers has been named the new head football coach at Wenonah High School.
Flowers, who’s been on campus for three weeks, replaces legendary coach Ronald Cheatham who has coached at Wenonah since 1989.
Cheatham retired in June after winning more than 150 games and leading the Dragon’s to their first state championship game in 2016.
“It’s awesome to come behind a legend like that. He won 30 plus games in three years, it’s awesome for me to try and follow that up,” Wenonah’s new football coach Daniel Flowers said.
Flowers comes from Southside-Selma where he coached the Panthers to the Class 3A playoffs in 2015 and 2016. Flowers says he brings a younger vibe to the Dragon’s locker room and the energy at practice has been high.
“We’re going to run a traditional 4-2-5 defense and spread offense. It’s been a big change for the kids, but they’ve adapted well. Their spirits are high, and they are loving the energy I bring,” Flowers added.
Flowers played at Alabama State University for two years before getting into coaching.
Wenonah will open the season on September 5th against Woodlawn who also hired a new coach, Eberne Mythirl.
