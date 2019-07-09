Job fair for veterans being held in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This is the second year in a row that veterans needing work can apply at a Tuscaloosa based job fair.
“Tuscaloosa has been very good to veterans,” according to Nicolas Britto.
He hopes that kindness continues Thursday when several groups host a job fair at Tuscaloosa’s McDonald Hughes Center.
"It’s a job fair. We’re giving something back to our community. Veterans are welcome. Everyone is welcome,” Britto continued.
Brito, a veteran who is also President of the Association of the Army’s Central Alabama Chapter, wants to spread the word about the job fair for people needing work who haven’t been able to find it.
"I remember one specific individual that came to me and said I’ve been looking for a job for over two years. I got one today. Thank you,” he concluded.
62 employers will be present at the job fair. They’re seeking people to fill one thousand positions.
The job fair is Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McDonald Hughes Center.
You can register online by going to LABOR.ALABAMA.GOV/JOBFAIR
