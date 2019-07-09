Having fun and staying safe on the water

“Everyone is different based on size. But you’re out on the lake. You’re already hot. You’re already dehydrated, which is just going to increase your alcohol levels anyway. It’s just kind of a bad situation to be drinking,” Combs said. “If you’re going to be driving the boat, you just need to stay away from it all together. Because what you think is safe, and what you think is appropriate, may not be and you don’t want to risk it.”