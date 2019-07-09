Grits and Gouda: Blueberry Peach Cobbler with White Peaches

Combine flour, sugars, and cinnamon in a bowl; cut in the butter with a pastry blender/cutter until butter is the size of small peas. This can also be done by pulsing in a food processor or using your fingers to press the butter into the flour until the mixture is crumbly. I like to use my fingers because the warmth of your fingers soften the butter just enough to bring the mixture together somewhere between a ball of dough and dry and crumbly. (I don’t add the oats until after this step because it cuts the oats into tiny bits.) Stir in oats. I used quick cooking oats in this photo because I had it on hand but I prefer the look and texture of old-fashioned oats.