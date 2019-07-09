Gadsden police warn of counterfeit money

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden police are asking local business employees to look out for counterfeit bills that are apparently once again floating around the area.
Sgt. John Hallman, the department’s public information officer, says business owners should also train their employees to deal with counterfeit bills.
"What we're seeing is, 20s, 50s, 100s. We don't believe all of it's related, some of them are the Chinese bills, some of them are the prop movie bills, some of them are just shred counterfeit," Hallman tells WBRC.
The department issued a warning on its Facebook page.
“We would like to remind everyone, especially our local businesses, to be vigilant and keep an eye out. Train your employees on what to look for. Please call us, if you suspect you have received any counterfeit currency,” said the Facebook message.
Hallman says eight bills have turned up in the Gadsden area in the last few weeks, seven of them at local businesses that often have to transact cash quickly.
He says workers can take some easy steps to spot counterfeit money.
"There are some simple things you can do, such as the feel of it, hold it to the light, the watermark, the security thread, and 3D hologram for hundred dollar bills," Hallman says. He says to also look for color-shifting ink.
As far as who may be pushing the money, Hallman says Gadsden Police Detectives are investigating.
