Four legged officers get added protection

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Region 8 officers have some added protection when working the streets.
According to a Facebook post, the Trumann Police Department’s K9 Officer Kraken just received a bullet and stab protective vest.
The donation was made possible by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
His vest is embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of K9 Gabo”.
Officer Kraken is partnered with Sgt. Ryan Price and one of two K9 officers in TPD.
Sgt. Price said he is thrilled to have this added protection for his partner and rests a little easier knowing Kraken has this vest.
"I am happy Kraken was given this protective vest," Sgt. Price said. "It gives me peace of mind to know that he is now safer because of this donation."
Officer Kraken is not alone. The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office announced one of their K9 officers was awarded the “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant from the same non-profit.
The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that K9 Axel was awarded the grant which covers medical insurance premiums for the K9 officers.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) charity located in East Taunton, Ma whose mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and other related agencies throughout the United States.
The non-profit organization was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers.
Since it was created, they have provided over 3,400 protective vests in 50 states.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age.
New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
K9 Kraken is the second police K9 in TPD to receive a protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00.
Each vest has a value between $1,744 to $2,283 with a five-year warranty.
There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. For more information or to learn how you can help, call 508-824-6978 or click here.
