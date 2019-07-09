FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat values expected Tuesday and Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting off the morning mostly dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid-70s. It is going to be a very hot afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is over 105 degrees. Due to the combination of heat and humidity, a heat advisory has been issued for most of North and Central Alabama today. The only areas not included in the advisory is for parts of East Alabama where rain chances are more likely to occur. You will want to make sure you stay out of the heat during the afternoon hours. If you have to work outdoors, make sure you stay hydrated and take multiple breaks. Rain chances will be fairly limited for parts of the East and Southeast Alabama this afternoon. Rain chance around 30% with a north wind at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT: We will have to deal with hot weather for one more day before clouds and rain chances increase by the second half of the week. Highs are expected to climb into the mid-90s with heat indices in the 100-105 degree range. Rain chances will remain widely scattered tomorrow, but I do expect to see a better coverage in showers and storms by Thursday and Friday.
NEXT BIG THING: The next big thing is watching the Gulf of Mexico for future development of what could become our next tropical depression or tropical storm. If it receives a name, it will be called Barry. The National Hurricane Center is still giving this system a high chance of developing over the next three to five days. The low will emerge over the northeast Gulf of Mexico and slowly intensify. Majority of the models have it moving westwards and possibly impacting parts of Texas and Louisiana by this weekend. Expect squalls of rain and high rip current threats along the Gulf Coast starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend. The strength of this system is still uncertain and is based on where it will travel. The longer it remains over open waters the greater the potential it could intensify into a stronger tropical storm. At this point, it is looking unlikely that this system will have a direct impact on the state of Alabama. It’ll likely have a greater chance on moving through parts of East Texas, Louisiana, and maybe parts of Mississippi by this weekend.
RAIN CHANCES INCREASING: A weak cold front will move into the Southeast Thursday and likely stall in place. It will trap us into a muggy and moisture-rich environment capable of giving us a good chance for scattered showers and storms. Moisture from the Gulf will spread northwards and bring our rain chances around 50-60 percent Thursday through Saturday. It should translate into slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the lower 90s.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App to receive the latest weather information. We’ll continue to update the forecast and let you know exactly where the tropical system will impact parts of the the southern United States.
Have a great Tuesday!
