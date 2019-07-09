FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat values expected Tuesday and Wednesday

NEXT BIG THING: The next big thing is watching the Gulf of Mexico for future development of what could become our next tropical depression or tropical storm. If it receives a name, it will be called Barry. The National Hurricane Center is still giving this system a high chance of developing over the next three to five days. The low will emerge over the northeast Gulf of Mexico and slowly intensify. Majority of the models have it moving westwards and possibly impacting parts of Texas and Louisiana by this weekend. Expect squalls of rain and high rip current threats along the Gulf Coast starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend. The strength of this system is still uncertain and is based on where it will travel. The longer it remains over open waters the greater the potential it could intensify into a stronger tropical storm. At this point, it is looking unlikely that this system will have a direct impact on the state of Alabama. It’ll likely have a greater chance on moving through parts of East Texas, Louisiana, and maybe parts of Mississippi by this weekend.