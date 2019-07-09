Conflict resolution groups are focusing on gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Earlier this year, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin declared gun violence a public health issue for Birmingham.
The mayor says the problem goes deeper and policing alone won’t work.
“I believe conflict resolution is the key ingredient to easing and decreasing violence in our community,” said Mayor Woodfin.
The outreach programs hope to reach young people starting this summer.
“The plan is everybody engage immediately over the next three months. Kind of guiding children over the summer into the school year,” said Brandon Johnson, Director of Peace and Policy for the city of Birmingham.
Churches have taken to the streets with walks every week reaching out to youngsters in their homes.
“We establish trust in the community by going to where they are on a regular basis,” said Rev. Gregory Clark with Peacekeepers.
A community activist who preaches on street corners says they will have to make a commitment to make a difference.
“We have a press conference. We can get together and do what we are doing today, but they need to see us every day y’all. We need to get out there and get involved,” Cedric Hatcher said.
The community organizations are splitting more than $100,000 from the city for the outreach program.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.