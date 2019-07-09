Chelsea leaders propose sales tax increase to help schools

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Buying anything in Chelsea could soon cost you more money. Chelsea city leaders are proposing a sales tax increase.
The City of Chelsea is proposing a 1 cent sales tax increase in hopes that all the little pennies will add up to make a big difference in funding for Chelsea schools.
Chelsea is in the Shelby County School system. They say the money would help to fill gaps that the county is unable to pay for right now.
The current sales tax is 9%. If passed it would go up to 10%.
Some citizens have complained that it will be one of the highest in the county. Montevallo also has 10% sales tax.
Mayor Tony Picklesimer says tax or no tax, something has to be done to come up with more funding for schools.
The tax would give 1.5 million extra dollars to Chelsea schools each year. If the sales tax sounds like an awful idea or the best idea you have heard, don’t worry you can let the city know all of those opinions on July 16 at a public hearing on this topic.
The Mayor says the city wants to hear all opinions before they decide to put it to a vote.
Dr. Lewis Brooks, with the Shelby County schools released this statement, "I am appreciative of the mayor and leaders in the Chelsea area for their commitment to our students. We have always enjoyed a great partnership with the community and will continue those efforts.”
