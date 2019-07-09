Brookwood Baptist Hospital celebrates lives saved through cord blood donations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bringing a baby into the world is a beautiful experience. For mothers at Brookwood Baptist Hospital, the birth of their child can also save a life.
That’s because Brookwood is the only hospital in the Birmingham area right now who collects cord blood donations.
“I always tell patients when we get a good collection that their baby on their first day of life is going to save someone else’s life, and I think that’s really cool,” explains Dr. Sarah Aultman.
She has helped to expand the hospital’s program, which was started by Dr. Ashley Tamucci several years ago when she lost a friend to lymphoma.
“Cord blood is the only non-painful way to obtain stem cells. Stem cells are in bone marrow and plasma donations, those are painful processes, this doesn’t change the delivery at all and it doesn’t hurt the mom or the baby. We’re just going to throw it away so it seems kind of silly not to have it donated,” explains Dr. Aultman.
The process is simple and doesn’t take any more time for patients. Doctors drain the blood after the umbilical cord is cut, and then it is sent to a national database “Be The Match.”
This year, two people’s lives were saved after matches from Brookwood Baptist Hospital. One patient was battling acute myelogenous leukemia, the other facing severe aplastic anemia.
Today, 13% of transplant patients receive cord blood that was generously donated to a public cord blood bank.
The program continues to grow at Brookwood too, with a 46% increase in donations from 2017 to 2018.
Dr. Aultman wants to stress that the donations go straight to a cord blood bank and are only used to save lives of those battling blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma. It could even help your child.
“It is used for treatment of cancer, there is no cloning or research or testing performed on the blood. The other benefit is that we have seen is that God forbid your child does need it, and it hasn’t been used yet, they will find it for you and if they can get it back to you, they will,” says Dr. Aultman.
You can find more about Brookwood Baptists Hospital’s program here.
