B’ham PD investigating shooting in Wylam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday night in Wylam.
According to authorities, officers responded to a shots fired call around 8:42 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered an unresponsive victim.
The victim appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are currently no suspects in custody.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
