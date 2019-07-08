Watching for hot temperatures and a storm system forming in the gulf

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wes Wyatt fills you in on weather, with the work week forecast.
A tropical system is developing in the Gulf of Mexico. This could lead to some wet weather along the gulf after Wednesday, impacting beach plans.
Ran chances will low starting on Monday. Feels like temperatures will be around 100 to maybe even 105 degrees. This could mean some heat advisory warnings.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be two of our hotter days.
Rain chances increase starting thursday because of that system in the gulf. We could be in for a very rainy weekend.
Stay up-to-date on weather with our First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.