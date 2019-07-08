U.S. Women’s World Cup win inspires young players

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The country cheered as the U.S. Women’s team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday becoming back-to-back champions.
Among those watching the game were Birmingham United Soccer Association players Langston Lilly, Evyn Williams, and Erin Gilbert.
They are just 12 and 13 years old, but have already played competitively for years and say the win inspired them to keep chasing their dreams.
“The women’s team gives us motivation,” said Langston Lilly. It made me feel good knowing that one day if I really wanted to do that, I could.”
Lilly’s been playing soccer since she was 4 years old. She and her friends put in hours of practice every week training all year, and it pays off. They ranked second in the country at 3v3 nationals last year.
“It gives me motivation to keep putting in hard work and effort and it will go out onto the field during games and in relationships,” says Erin Gilbert.
The lessons from soccer impact their entire lives, shaping relationships and giving them courage and confidence to chase their dreams.
“I think it gives us more self esteem and we just get more confident as the years go on, believing that we can do what we want if we really try to,” says Evyn Williams.
Though they are middle school students, these impressive young athletes are already aware of what it means to be a woman in the world of sports.
“Super excited knowing that we would earn more respect for our game and being women in this sport. It’s very important that we get the respect we deserve,” says Evyn Williams.
They say the win encourages and motivates them to keep pushing harder, with hopes that their efforts will be recognized.
“It felt so exciting because I know I do want to do that one day,” says Erin Gilbert “I feel like it wasn’t just a win for the country, it was a win for women’s sports and myself.”
