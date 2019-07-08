Urgent Care for Children to open new clinics in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A physician-owned pediatric urgent care provider has announced plans to open three new after-hours clinics in Fall 2019.
The new clinics will be located in Vestavia and Tuscaloosa.
“Over the past two years, Urgent Care for Children has served thousands of patients in the greater Birmingham area, and we are excited to expand our operations across the state with three new clinic locations in Vestavia, Madison and Tuscaloosa,” said Dr. Allury Arora, founder and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Urgent Care for Children. “We look forward to expanding our mission of providing quality care with less waiting after-hours and on weekends 365 days a year.”
The Vestavia location will be on Highway 31 near Vestavia Hills City Center.
The Tuscaloosa location will be in the Wood Villas area off New Watermelon Road.
Two locations are currently in the area. One is on Highway 280 and the other is in Trussville.
