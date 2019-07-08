Tuscaloosa NAACP President calls for suspect in road rage killing to turn themselves in

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Zakia Bibbs' family is still in mourning following her death from a shooting on the interstate in Tuscaloosa County.
Monday, a local civil rights leader who’s spoken out about recent gun violence in Tuscaloosa and the surrounding area called for the shooter to turn themselves in.
“You've had a few days to think about it. Just do the right thing. Help this family start beginning to heal,”Jerry Carter, President of Tuscaloosa's NAACP Chapter, told WBRC.
He wants the person who shot killed and Zakia Bibbs to come forward.
So far, no suspects have been identified.
Bibbs and two others were shot Friday night while traveling on east I-59/20 near mile marker 96.
Authorities said the shooting was probably the result of road rage.
“How angry can you get in just a few second with this encounter,” Carter continued.
Investigators said after the victims were shot they pulled their car into a gas station off Exit 97. The survivors injuries are not life threatening.
Carter said if you’re as tired as he is with rising number of shootings in Tuscaloosa and the surrounding community, you’ll speak up and bring those responsible for Bibbs death to justice.
“I guess my first reaction in like I have always have disgust, another life lost just senseless, for no reason at all,” Carter concluded.
Anyone who witnessed this event, or may have information about it, is urged to contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690 or TCSO dispatch at205-752-0616 ext 1.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.