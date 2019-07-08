Snapper Grabbers: Gulf Coast Shrimp Salad

Ingredients:

30-40 peeled and deveined large Alabama wild caught shrimp

4 handfuls of mixed baby greens

Fresh sliced strawberries

Blue cheese crumbles

Sea salted roasted pecans

Shaved red onions

Strawberry vinaigrette:

1/2 quart sliced strawberries

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup ex virgin olive oil

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Add all ingredients to a blender and puree. Chill.

Blackened shrimp

Toss shrimp with extra-virgin olive oil and blackening seasoning. Heat a little oil to medium high heat, add shrimp to pan and saute about 4 to 5 minutes or until done.

Salad assembly:

Place baby greens on a platter or plates,

Top with vinaigrette, cheese, pecans,onions and strawberries.

Place cooked blackened shrimp on top.

