Snapper Grabbers: Gulf Coast Shrimp Salad

Ingredients:
30-40 peeled and deveined large Alabama wild caught shrimp
4 handfuls of mixed baby greens
Fresh sliced strawberries
Blue cheese crumbles
Sea salted roasted pecans
Shaved red onions
Strawberry vinaigrette:
1/2 quart sliced strawberries
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup ex virgin olive oil
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Add all ingredients to a blender and puree. Chill.
Blackened shrimp
Toss shrimp with extra-virgin olive oil and blackening seasoning. Heat a little oil to medium high heat, add shrimp to pan and saute about 4 to 5 minutes or until done.
Salad assembly:
Place baby greens on a platter or plates,
Top with vinaigrette, cheese, pecans,onions and strawberries.
Place cooked blackened shrimp on top.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.