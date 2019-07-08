Free fans available in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All you have to do is go outside to know it’s hot, and it’s going to stay hot for a while in Alabama.
People want to help those who may have ways to stall cool during the brutally hot weather.
“Yes, we are just getting into the month of July, and it’s very hot. We do have a few fans to pass out to people in the community who live in the city of Bessemer,” said Bessemer Sargent Alexia Bruister.
Sgt. Bruister heads the Bessemer Police Department Community Services Division. The department still has some fans for anyone who needs one qualifies.
“We do have a criteria which you have to meet; which is you have to do not have a fan, a ceiling fan or air conditioner in your home,” Bruister said.
The Jefferson County Commission’s Senior Services has been giving away fans since May and there are some left.
Some local agencies stopped free fan giveaways after some people abused the practice by trying to sale the fans back to vendors or others for money. However, there is help available to those who need cooling off this summer.
“We know we have older people here in the community. We do want to keep them cooler. So we want you to give us a call if you don’t have a fan inside your home,” Bruister said.
If you need help cooling off, call the Bessemer PD at 205-425-2411 or Jefferson County Economic Development and Community Services at 205-325-5761.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.