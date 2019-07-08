FIRST ALERT: Tropical development along the Gulf Coast looking likely

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We hope you had a wonderful holiday weekend. We begin the day dry and warm. We are starting off in the 70s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We’ll warm up into the low to mid-90s this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Feels-like temperatures will easily reach 100-103 degrees this afternoon. We are looking at a 30 percent chance for widely scattered storms this afternoon and evening. I think the best chance for rain will be in East Alabama and along and south of I-20 today. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph. Storms that form could produce gusty winds and locally heavy rain. I expect showers and storms to diminish around sunset.
FIRST ALERT: We want to give everyone a First Alert for more heat and humidity for the next several days. Highs could climb into the mid to upper 90s tomorrow and Wednesday. Feels-like temperatures could approach the 100-105 degree range. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a few heat advisories for the middle part of the week. Stay hydrated and take several breaks if you plan on being outside for a long period of time.
RAIN CHANCES INCREASING THURSDAY: A weak cold front will slide into the Southeast Thursday enhancing our rain chances. The interaction with the weakening front and the potential low pressure developing along the Gulf Coast could enhance our rain chances Thursday-Saturday. Temperatures will trend cooler with highs in the lower 90s.
NEXT BIG THING: We want to give everyone a First Alert for the potential to see a tropical depression or storm to form along the Gulf Coast by the middle and end of the week. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 70 percent (or high) chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next five days. Models continue to show a cluster of storms developing a circulation south of the Florida Panhandle and slowly moving westward towards Louisiana. Regardless of development, it will produce squalls of heavy rain and rough surf along the Gulf Coast this week. Rip current threat will likely be high. If you plan on vacationing along Gulf Shores this weekend, be ready for rain and gusty winds. You’ll also want to monitor the forecasts as this system evolves over time.
If the system along the Gulf Coast develops into a tropical storm, it will receive the name Barry. We do not anticipate this system becoming a hurricane, but we can’t completely rule it out if it remains over open waters for a longer period of time. We do think everyone from the Texas coast near Houston eastward to the Florida Panhandle should keep a close eye on this system. Still too early to know how much moisture will move into Alabama late this week and into the weekend.
