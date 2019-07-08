FIRST ALERT: Tropical development along the Gulf Coast looking likely

NEXT BIG THING: We want to give everyone a First Alert for the potential to see a tropical depression or storm to form along the Gulf Coast by the middle and end of the week. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 70 percent (or high) chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next five days. Models continue to show a cluster of storms developing a circulation south of the Florida Panhandle and slowly moving westward towards Louisiana. Regardless of development, it will produce squalls of heavy rain and rough surf along the Gulf Coast this week. Rip current threat will likely be high. If you plan on vacationing along Gulf Shores this weekend, be ready for rain and gusty winds. You’ll also want to monitor the forecasts as this system evolves over time.