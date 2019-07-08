FIRST ALERT: Hot temperatures and pop up storms the next few days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s another hot and humid day! Temperatures climb into the lower to middle 90s and feel like it’s in the lower 100s. Showers are starting to form and there will be widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Activity will wane after sunset and it looks dry for the Barons game. A strong storm can’t be ruled out otherwise just the usual lightning and locally heavy rainfall.
Tomorrow starts off in the middle 70s and rise into the middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will once again be in the lower 100s. The chance for rain is 20%.
Wednesday, the heat remains and the storm chance in the afternoon increases to 30% to the south of I-59. A weak cold front will slide into the Southeast on Thursday enhancing our rain chances. The interaction with the weakening front and the potential low pressure developing along the Gulf Coast could enhance our rain chances Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures will trend cooler with highs in the lower 90s.
Next Big Thing: We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see a tropical depression or storm to form along the Gulf Coast by the middle and end of the week. The National Hurricane Center is giving it an 80% (or high) chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next five days. Models continue to show a cluster of storms developing a circulation south of the Florida Panhandle and slowly moving westward towards Louisiana. Regardless of development, it will produce squalls of heavy rain and rough surf along the Gulf Coast this week. Rip current threat will likely be high. If you plan on vacationing along Gulf Shores this weekend, be ready for rain and gusty winds. You’ll also want to monitor the forecasts as this system evolves over time. If the system along the Gulf Coast develops into a tropical storm, it will receive the name Barry. We do not anticipate this system becoming a hurricane, but we can’t completely rule it out if it remains over open waters for a longer period of time. We do think everyone from the Texas coast near Houston eastward to the Florida Panhandle should keep a close eye on this system. Still too early to know how much moisture will move into Alabama late this week and into the weekend.
Tracking developing showers.
