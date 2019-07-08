FIRST ALERT: Hot temperatures and pop up storms the next few days

Next Big Thing: We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see a tropical depression or storm to form along the Gulf Coast by the middle and end of the week. The National Hurricane Center is giving it an 80% (or high) chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next five days. Models continue to show a cluster of storms developing a circulation south of the Florida Panhandle and slowly moving westward towards Louisiana. Regardless of development, it will produce squalls of heavy rain and rough surf along the Gulf Coast this week. Rip current threat will likely be high. If you plan on vacationing along Gulf Shores this weekend, be ready for rain and gusty winds. You’ll also want to monitor the forecasts as this system evolves over time. If the system along the Gulf Coast develops into a tropical storm, it will receive the name Barry. We do not anticipate this system becoming a hurricane, but we can’t completely rule it out if it remains over open waters for a longer period of time. We do think everyone from the Texas coast near Houston eastward to the Florida Panhandle should keep a close eye on this system. Still too early to know how much moisture will move into Alabama late this week and into the weekend.