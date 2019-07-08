Diabetes camp helps kids cope with disease

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2019 edition of Camp Seale Harris in West Alabama opened Monday with singing, dancing, and hope of what kids here can accomplish to better cope with diabetes.
"When the people around you do it with you, so you don’t feel alone,” Korli Mason, a 9-year-old camper said.
Mason is one of 23 campers in Northport this week at Lake Tuscoba where camp is taking place.
Camp counselors are showing children here they can have fun and learn how to handle diabetes at the same time.
“We want their experiences here, whether they be a recreational experience or educational experience, to be something they can carry on through or take with them,” according to assistant camp director Amanda Jordan.
This is the second time Mason has attended the camp. "Makes me feel pretty comfortable in my comfort zone,” Mason continued.
Counselors want these kids to leave camp with the same confidence Mason has developed.
"We want them to learn how to be as independent as possible and to take ownership of their diabetes,” Jordan added.
Camp Seale Harris will wrap up on Friday.
