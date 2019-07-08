Dad accused of holding daughter underwater until she was ‘unconscious, foaming from mouth’

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 12-year-old girl was flown to a Little Rock hospital after investigators say her father held her head underwater until she was unconscious.
The alleged incident occurred July 4 at the Huelett Access of the Strawberry River, according to a news release from the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Cope, 29, is accused of holding his daughter underwater until she was “unconscious and foaming from the mouth.”
Survival Flight flew her to a Little Rock hospital.
Deputies arrested Cope on suspicion of first-degree domestic battering, interference with law enforcement, resisting arrest, and intimidating a witness.
The child’s mother, 32-year-old Elizabeth Cope, was also arrested on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest, and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Christopher Cope’s mugshot has not been made available as of yet.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.