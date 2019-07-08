Authorities still searching for missing woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find Marka “Willoe” Watkins.
It’s been about a month since the 20-year-old McCalla woman was last seen.
Willoe is 5′1″, 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
“Willoe has been missing for about a month. The last contact she had was with her grandmother around June 15th, and that was through Facetime on social media,” Sgt. John Pennington, Metro Crime Stoppers said.
Sgt. Pennington said Watkins was believed to be in what is called the Pipe Shop community - the neighborhood right across the street from U.S. Pipe in Bessemer.
"Willoe did not drive herself. She didn’t have a vehicle. So, it’s likely she got to that location riding with a friend or acquaintance,” Pennington said.
Detectives tell WBRC Fox6 News the young woman also hung out in the Lakeview area of Brookwood in Tuscaloosa County. Investigators have followed up on leads and possible sightings.
“Right now, what they need the most, what they want the most is solid information regarding where Willoe is because they want to find her and verify she is safe.” Pennington said.
Willoe as most 20-year-olds are, was active on social media but nothing has been heard from her since the middle of June. Pennington says her disappearance has been hard on the grandmother.
Anyone with information about Willoe can contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You can be anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
