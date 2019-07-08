Anniston civil rights leader calls AMBER alert a ‘misunderstanding’, says he’s sorry

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Anniston minister and civil rights leader who was sought last week in an AMBER alert has been arrested for it.
Reverend Freddy Rimpsey denies that his 2-year-old daughter was ever in danger last week when an AMBER alert said otherwise.
Rimpsey was charged Friday with obstructing government operations and has been released from the Calhoun County Jail on bond. He said he received a phone call about the charge and drove to the Sheriff’s office to turn himself in, as opposed to deputies showing up with the warrant to arrest him.
He says everyone in law enforcement involved with his arrest - the District Attorney’s office, the jailers at the Sheriff’s office, even the jail inmates - showed nothing but respect, joking the inmates stopped swearing in front of him.
The July 3 AMBER alert gave a description of his Ford Econoline van and said his daughter was in danger.
Monday, Rimpsey called the whole thing a misunderstanding and said he had no idea he did anything wrong. He says he thought it was a holiday visit and thought he was simply taking his daughter with him to a Fourth of July cookout at his son’s home in Kentucky.
“Anybody who knows me, and my daughter, and my situation, know it’s not true. And I’m not even the kind of person you have to worry about doing any harm to anybody. I’m not a violent person and I certainly wouldn’t harm my own daughter,” says Rimpsey.
Rimpsey said he had no idea there was even an AMBER alert because he left his cell phone at home and didn’t notice any reference to it on any freeway signs.
When his son told him, Rimpsey said he called Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh and Sheriff Matthew Wade and discussed bringing her home the next morning.
Rimpsey confirms Louisville, Ky. police took his 2-year-old daughter into custody at his son’s home at 3 a.m. on the Fourth of July.
Rimpsey denies his daughter was ever in danger and apologized for what he called a misunderstanding.
“I apologize to the people of Anniston, and everybody that knows me, and all of God’s people, that believe in me and that a man of God should do the right thing, I apologize that my actions caused all of this, because I would hate for them to think that all ministers are no good,” Rimpsey said.
Rimpsey, an elder in the Methodist church, said the AMBER alert may have even endangered his own life.
“They [law enforcement] could’ve approached me in a way that I could’ve been killed,” Rimpsey said of the alert, accenting the child being in “extreme danger.”
Rimpsey is due in Calhoun County District Court July 29. His daughter is described by Sheriff Matthew Wade as being safe. DHR, as a matter of policy, does not discuss these situations with the media.
“She was safe when she was with me,” Rimpsey said. He says he’s eager to resolve this case and see his daughter again.
