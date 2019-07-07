18-year-old killed in McDonald’s shooting in Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at the McDonald’s overnight.
Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley confirms 18-year-old Cedric Cyshun Howard was killed.
Bentley said Howard walked into the fast food restaurant and began talking to the shooting suspect. Bentley said a verbal altercation broke out and the shooting suspect pulled out a gun and shot Howard multiple times.
According to Bentley the shooter fled the scene following the shooting.
The coroner pronounced Howard dead at the scene at 11:40 p.m.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to Tuskegee police for more information.
