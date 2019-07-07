Wheels for Wyatt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of drivers are hitting the pavement today, to help make a difference in 3-year-old Wyatt Spann’s life.
Driving 20 miles from Barber Motorsports Park to Children’s Hospital seems simple, but for Ken Reed, he knows it’s making a difference for Wyatt.
“I think when a child’s attention can be diverted off the pain and suffering they’re feeling, and we can play a part in that and that’s what it’s all about," said Ken Reed
More than 150 motorcycles, trucks, jeeps, and sports cars cruised by Children’s Hospital to show support for Wyatt, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in December and is continuing to go through chemotherapy treatment.
“Wyatt’s dad posted his picture on Facebook at the hospital playing with his hot wheels cars on the ledge of the window and that’s what brought this on, we want to help show support for Wyatt," said Josh Colburn, Ridez for Reason president.
Wyatt’s favorite toy is of course hot wheels. All the drivers donated hundreds of toy cars and cash to help put a smile on his face.
“We live for this, it’s always good to feel that feeling when you’re helping especially kids,” said driver Kevin Ingram.
“It just touches your heart for people to come out, donate, and give," added another driver Bill Talley.
With rev’d up engines, the assembly line was escorted to Children’s Hospital as drivers drove back and forth out front for children looking out their windows. Wyatt, who was released from the hospital on Wednesday, could not attend due to his illness.
