Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -An area of low pressure which is located over West Tennessee this morning will dip south and generate a greater coverage of showers and thunderstorms today. Expect the greatest coverage to be in Northeast Alabama.
The area of low pressure will stall over Southeast Alabama during the beginning of the week which will keep rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for the beginning of the new work-week but with increased cloud and rain coverage temperatures and Heat Index Readings will top out below the 105-degree mark which will eliminate the Heat Advisory necessity for the end of the weekend.
A ridge of high pressure will again build strength during the Tuesday-Thursday time frame, however and Heat Index Values will again approach at least 100 and could again approach Heat Advisory Levels by mid-week. Beyond mid-week we’re watching the Northern Gulf for possible Tropical Development which will enhance rain chances but regardless there will be at least a chance for thunderstorms through the end of the work-week and into next weekend.
Keep an eye to the sky for thunderstorm development this afternoon and seek safe shelter should a storm pop up in your area. Finally, if you’re traveling north early this morning, expect patches of dense fog across The Tennessee Valley which may reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less. Drive carefully!)
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.