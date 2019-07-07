NFL Cornerback Marlon Humphrey holds Elite Football Camp

“I kind of want someone who might slip through the cracks, to to maybe get seen out here because there’s a lot of eyes and a lot of cameras out here and I think for someone who might not be known will leave this camp and be known,” Marlon Humphrey said. “My main message is to tell them that you don’t have to go to Alabama or LSU to play in the league. As long as you work hard, you can go to the league from any division."