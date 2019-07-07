NFL Cornerback Marlon Humphrey holds Elite Football Camp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Baltimore Ravens Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is back home in Hoover this weekend and giving back to the community.
The former Hoover and Alabama football star, held an elite skills football camp at the Hoover Met Complex Saturday afternoon. Humphrey invited some of the best high school football players across the state of Alabama, including quarterbacks, wide receivers, and cornerbacks. Humphrey says the idea of this elite camp is to help sharpen the players skill set and help them get noticed.
“I kind of want someone who might slip through the cracks, to to maybe get seen out here because there’s a lot of eyes and a lot of cameras out here and I think for someone who might not be known will leave this camp and be known,” Marlon Humphrey said. “My main message is to tell them that you don’t have to go to Alabama or LSU to play in the league. As long as you work hard, you can go to the league from any division."
Other NFL players helping coach on Saturday included Jameis Winston, Nick Mullins, and James Bradberry.
