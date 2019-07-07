B’ham PD investigating drive-by shooting in West Precinct

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday night in West Birmingham.
According to authorities, officers were called to the 1700 block of Ave. D around 10:53 p.m. on Saturday night. They were responding to reports that a person had been shot.
The officers located an unconscious victim in the roadway. The victim appeared to have been shot.
The victim was transported to UAB. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Detectives believe that someone in a midsize sedan fired the shots. There are no suspects in custody.
Police are asking that anyone who has information pertaining to the case to contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-245-7777.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.