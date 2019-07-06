Will Pickens County sheriff get his state pension?

We called the Pickens County Sheriff and are still waiting to hear back. Is Sheriff Abston going to ask for for his pension? We’ve asked his attorney that question and we’re still waiting to hear back from them. In the meantime, what we do know for sure from the 2014 Fayette County opinion--- if this applies to Sheriff Abston, he will get to keep all of the money he’s been putting into the system himself, which is about 6% of his salary, at least since 1987 when he took office. But what you and I contributed as taxpayers, it looks like he may not be entitled to that. If they want more guidance, the Attorney General’s office says the County Commission could apply for a new opinion, when we get some answers from the county, you can be sure we’ll let you know.