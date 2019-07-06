Tuscaloosa city schools summer feeding program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City school board announced the summer feeding program at some places ended this week.
Thirty-four locations participated in the program for Tuscaloosa City Schools, most serving a free breakfast and lunch to anyone 18-years-old or younger.
Tuscaloosa City Schools announced the free meal service would be ending at ten places just before the Fourth of July.
Thousands of kids and their families benefited from those meals. One mother talked about how it’s helped her family.
"Some parents are not as fortunate to be able to spend money on fast food and eating out all the time. And this program, it’s free. And its right around the corner for me and my family,” Que Chandler explained.
The summer feeding program will continue at number of other places until the end of July.
Here’s a complete list where free meals are still offered:
- Oak Hill, 1300 21st Street Tuscaloosa, Al. 35404 Breakfast: 7:30am-8:30am Lunch: 10:30am-1:00pm Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/20/2019
- Oakdale Elementary, 5100 25th Street Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401 Breakfast: 7:30am-8:30am Lunch: 10:30am-1:00pm Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/31/2019
- Southview Elementary, 2601 Southview Dr. Tuscaloosa, Al. 35405 Breakfast: 7:30am-8:30am Lunch: 10:30am-1:00pm Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/26/2019
- TCTA, 2800 MLK Blvd Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401 Breakfast: 7:30am-8:30am Lunch: 11:00am-1:00pm Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/31/2019
- Central High, 905 15th Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401 Breakfast: 7:30am-8:30amLunch: 10:30am-12:30pm Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/31/2019
- Beulah Baptist Church, 3100 25thTuscaloosa, Al. 35401 - Closed Site
- Breakfast: 7:30am-8:30am Lunch: 11:30am-12:30pm Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/31/2019
- Brancomb Tuscaloosa Housing, 570 60th St. Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401Breakfast: 8:30am-9:30am Lunch: 11:30am-12:30pm Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/31/2019
- Christian Community, 5600 18thAvenue Tuscaloosa, Al. 35405Breakfast: 7:00am-8:00am Lunch: 11:00pm-12:00pm Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/31/2019
- Elizabeth Baptist Church, 2650 Elizabeth Street Tuscaloosa Al. 35401Breakfast: 7:30am-8:30am Lunch: 11:00am-12:00pm Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/31/2019
- Hightown Church of God, 3926 28thAvenue Northport, Al. 35473 - Closed Site Breakfast: 7:30am-8:30am Lunch: 12:00pm-1:00pm Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/31/2019
- Impact Nation Fellowship Church, 1110 26th Avenue East Tuscaloosa, Al. 35404 Breakfast: 7:30am-8:30am Operating Dates: 7/8/2019 until 7/31/2019
- Pilgrim Baptist Church, 128 39th St. E. Tuscaloosa, Al. 35405 Supper: 5:00pm-6:00pm Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/26/2019
- McKenzie Court, 2525 Lanier Avenue Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401 Lunch: 12:00pm-1:00pm Operating Dates:6/3/2019 Until 7/31/2019
- Northridge High, 2901 Northridge Rd. Tuscaloosa, Al. 35406 Lunch: 10:30am-11:30am Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/26/2019
- Peter, 3042 26th Street Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401 Breakfast: 8:30am-9:30am Lunch: 11:00am-12:00pm Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/31/2019
- Tuscaloosa Magnet, 315 McFarland Blvd East Tuscaloosa, Al.35404 – Closed Site Breakfast: 7:30am-8:30am Lunch: 11:30am-12:30pm Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/19/2019
- John, 1709 10th Avenue Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401 Supper: 6:00pm-7:00pm Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/31/2019
- Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 2320 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401 - Closed Site Breakfast: 7:30am-8:30am Lunch: 10:30am-11:30pm Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/26/2019
- Tuscaloosa YMCA, 2300 13thTuscaloosa, Al. 35401 Breakfast: 7:30am-8:30am Snack: 3:00pm-4:00pm Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/31/2019
- New Harvest Church of God, 1910 14thAvenue Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401 Supper: 5:00pm – 6:00pm Operating Dates: 7/22/2019 – 7/26/2019
- City of Tuscaloosa WCAC, 3101 MLK Jr. Blvd Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401 Breakfast: 8:30am-9:30am Snack: 2:00pm-3:00pm Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/26/2019
- Friendship Baptist Church, 3416 8thTuscaloosa Al. 35401 Breakfast: 7:30am-8:30am Snack: 3:00pm-4:00pm Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/31/2019
- Tiny Steps Child Development, 3042 26th Street Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401 – Closed Site Lunch: 11:30am-12:30pm Snack: 2:00pm-3:00pm Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/31/2019
- Cornerstone Full Gospel Baptist Church, 610 Brooksdale Dr. Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401 - Breakfast: 7:30am-8:30am Lunch: 11:30am-12:30pm Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/31/2019
