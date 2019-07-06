Three Birmingham public pools closed, city leaders explain delay

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Parks and Recreations committee plan to meet, next Tuesday to discuss a plan to open public pools on schedule.
In July, three of the cities 18 pools were closed due to maintenance issues.
Harris Pool in McMahon Park in Fairview was locked down due to corroding pipes, according to Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.
“Which can compromise the water for residents in that vicinity and also city-wide,” Mayor Woodfin said at Tuesday’s council meeting.
According to Woodfin, the pools pipes connect to city water lines, putting residents at risk. Out of caution, the city closed the pool.
Council Steven Hoyt complained city pools are not made a priority, although they are essential to keeping youth engaged during Summer break. Harris Pool is in Hoyt’s district.
“When you talk about erosion, that’s nothing that happens over a matter of days. It happens over a period of time. That’s an assessment that should’ve been made last year,” Hoyt argued.
Across town in Arlington West End, Woodward pool, remained locked and deserted. About 30 minutes from there, Grayson pool off of 5 Mile Rd, was also closed.
Brothers Krishaun Parks, 12, Alex Scott,10, and Miquel Bean, 12, stood, clinching the fence surrounding Grayson Pool Friday afternoon.
“I just love swimming,” said Krishaun.
“You get to have the best time of your life in the pool,” added Miquel.
“You get to be underwater and when you’re floating you just let everything relax,” Alex exclaimed.
The water at Grayson pool had been drained for repairs.
A Parks and Recreations spokesperson said they were waiting on notice from third party contractors, on when the Grayson and Woodward locations would be reopened.
The spokesperson said to accommodate for pool closings, the city plans to continue operations, during weekends, at select pools. Those locations have not been chosen yet.
Mayor Woodfin said preliminary reports show cost to repair Harris pool could exceed $100,000.
“In addition to that, if there is money, where can it come from,” Woodfin asked city council.
City of Birmingham Park Board Commissioners, Vice President William Parker said Parks and Recreations committee planned to meet to discuss funding and a timeline to open Harris Pool.
Parker also added the city will discuss future maintenance and assessment protocols to keep all city pools open and running on schedule.
