Scottsboro teen dies after being shot in face while playing with stolen guns

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Scottsboro police confirm that the teenager who was shot in the face while playing with stolen guns died Friday morning.
Police say they responded to Highlands Medical Center in reference to a person shot in the face. After talking to the witnesses, they determined that several juveniles were playing with several handguns at a home in the 19000 block of Alabama 35.
Investigators say one of the guns went off and a 17-year-old Anthony Scott was shot. Scott was transported to Highlands by the other juveniles and was later flown to Erlanger Hospital.
Scottsboro police say they also started to receive multiple reports of breaking and entering of vehicles and thefts in and around the area of the home. Police say the handguns they recovered from the home were linked to those incidents.
Jacob Taylor Isbell, 16, of Scottsboro, was arrested. He is charged as an adult with first-degree assault and is being held in the Jackson County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
A juvenile was also arrested and charged with first-degree theft.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation and more charges are expected.
If you’d like to help or support the family with funeral arrangements click here.
