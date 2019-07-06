Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A punch of dry air has pushed through Central Alabama early this morning. This system falls between two areas of increasing moisture with the first area now over North Mississippi with the second area over Georgia and spilling over into East Alabama. The dry slot will limit afternoon rain and thunderstorm activity today in most areas with the best chance for rain still in East and North Alabama.
While the dry air will limit rainfall coverage it will also enhance daytime heating but the Heat Index Readings will still likely stay below Heat Advisory Criteria through the afternoon. The area of disturbed weather to the north and west will continue singing southeast which will bring rain chances up beginning tonight and continuing into Sunday. Although no Severe Storms are expected the increasing in cloud cover and rain coverage will keep afternoon highs a few degrees lower Sunday, again below Heat Advisory Criteria.
A weak flow of northerly winds will continue circulating around an area of high pressure over The Southern Plains States but the moisture content of the atmosphere will remain high especially in East Alabama providing a chance for scattered showers and storms each day. Again, rain areas will limit Heat Index Values so no Heat Advisories are forecast at the moment.
Then, forecast models are indicating an area of low pressure to form over Georgia next week. This low will drift back over the Northern Gulf where it may develop into a Tropical or Sub-Tropical System by mid-to-late-week. This will likely enhance rain chances along the Gulf Coast. We will continue to monitor this system for possible further development during the next seven days. As for the weekend, stay well hydrated and limit outdoor activity during the hours of maximum afternoon heating and stay weather aware for those pop-up thunderstorms. When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!
