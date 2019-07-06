Saturday Morning Weather

Then, forecast models are indicating an area of low pressure to form over Georgia next week. This low will drift back over the Northern Gulf where it may develop into a Tropical or Sub-Tropical System by mid-to-late-week. This will likely enhance rain chances along the Gulf Coast. We will continue to monitor this system for possible further development during the next seven days. As for the weekend, stay well hydrated and limit outdoor activity during the hours of maximum afternoon heating and stay weather aware for those pop-up thunderstorms. When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!