Judge signs Motion to Dismiss in Marshae Jones case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A judge has signed the order dismissing the controversial charges against Marshae Jones.
Judge David Carpenter signed the Motion to Dismiss order on Saturday. Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice Washington had dropped the manslaughter charges against Jones earlier in the week.
Jones was five months pregnant when she got into a fight with another woman in the parking lot of a Pleasant Grove shopping center.
The woman pulled out a gun and shot Jones, killing her unborn baby in 2018.
