20,000 jobs added in the last 12 months--how to keep the momentum going in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham has seen record growth this past year, adding 20,000 jobs over the past 12 months.
“If you look at the trajectory of Birmingham we actually, over the past 12 months, have grown faster than Huntsville which has definitely not been the case for most of the past decade,” says business expert Ty West, with the Birmingham Business Journal.
Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International has also seen growth in traffic by over eight percent.
“It just suggests that there’s demand. There’s demand for flights in and out of Birmingham which is a positive sign for the overall economy.”
The city is also seeing gains is the housing market, which is good news for construction. And financial services are up, which is good news for banks. But, workforce development is something that could hinder the progress. West says employers are facing a challenge when it comes to finding local talent that fits their needs.
“We’ve just had a misalignment between educators, between employers, between workforce developers.”
Some organizations, like Innovate Birmingham, are working to fix the problem. They offer training in software development and IT. West says there needs to be more organizations like that, to keep Birmingham on this steady incline, and ensure this year isn’t just a blip on the map.
“If we figure that out, it really could translate to significantly more job growth and more economic growth in the future.”
He says apprenticeship programs are very important . He says schools that respond quickly when they detect a need for a certain skill will better help with that growth.
