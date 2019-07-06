E-bike ride share program coming to UA campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is teaming up with Gotcha Mobility to bring an e-bike sharing program to the Capstone this fall.
Gotcha will provide an on-demand e-bike rental services.
That will supplement the bicycle rental program that’s currently running out of the U-A Recreation Center. Students have to go to the Rec to utilize that program. This new option calls for customers to use an app, to see where bikes are available to rent on campus. Gotcha will provide around 300 bikes that can be rented.
Many students think this move could be good for them.
"I think that’s a great idea cause parking is limited. And it’s also expensive and it’s a great way to exercise,” said UA student Caitlin Grigsby.
E-bikes also have motors to help the rider pedal.
These bikes would be rented at a rate of $2 plus 10 cents per minute. Students can sign up for a monthly membership of $6.99.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.