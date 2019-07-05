Watching Fireworks Safely

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For those heading out to watch the big fireworks show on Red Mountain, there are things you need to watch out for to be sure you enjoy the show, as well as protect the family.
You had better expect to deal with traffic and a lot of people.
The biggest message from the people at Vulcan Park, is don’t park on the interstate or Red Mountain Expressway. This will put you in danger and only causes more of a traffic jam.
Most people have picked out their spots, but if you haven’t you’ll want to be strategic.
Remember, the closer you are the louder the fireworks will be.
People camp out on both sides of Red Mountain. When it comes to picking a spot. Be careful. Try to find a location where you know there will be others so you are not alone and possibly at risk.
“We want them to be at a spot. Whether it’s a parking deck or we know there are several communities and organizations that are having watch parties and events. So look at Facebook, look at Eventbrite. Where is there a large group of people and you can enjoy that.” LaShana Sorrell, Vulcan Park and Museum Marketing Director said.
If you can see Vulcan you can see the show. If you are right under the statue you should be to see the fireworks but there are some locations which may be blocked if you are too close to Vulcan Park. The city of Homewood has an event planned and some streets will be blocked. Realize it may take you some time to get out.
