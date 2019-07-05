UA professor talks July 4th skin protection tips

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you are getting ready to head out to the beach or lake to celebrate the Fourth of July. When you’re out in the sun, you’ll want to keep your skin protected, but experts said there’s more you should do to make sure you and your family are protected from the harmful UV rays.
University of Alabama Family Medicine Physician and Professor Dr. Alan Blum said putting sunscreen on is only half the battle when it comes to keeping your skin safe in the sun. Some sunscreen is better than none, but according to Blum, it’s more important to try and watch what times you go out in the sun.
For example, the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. he said are some of the most harmful hours to be outside in the heat of the day. Blum said even one sun burn can increase your chances of skin cancer, with the risk being even greater in kids.
He said you’ll also want to remain covered up as long as you can before getting in the water, but before you do put on that sunscreen first.
"The sunscreens can do a decent job if they’re over a sun protective factor SPF 30. But it doesn’t mean you’re going to protect all the conditions. So you have to keep applying and make sure they’re waterproof. Because they’ll wash off and sweat off,” said Blum.
Blum said wearing big hats and bringing umbrellas to keep you in the shade can also help protect some of your skin in the sun.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.