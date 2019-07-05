Tuscaloosa City Schools bookkeeper resigns following filed theft report

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A longtime bookkeeper for Tuscaloosa City Schools resigns this week after a police report for theft was filed against her.
The Tuscaloosa City School board of education voted to accept the resignation letter from their former child nutrition program bookkeeper earlier this week. She’s accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the school system in her nearly 15 years with the school system.
The bookkeeper managed the child nutrition budget since 2016. This is a program responsible for feeding school children. Before then she worked at an elementary and high school managing the books at separate times, dating back to 2003.
A spokesperson with school district said they noticed some things off about the former bookkeeper’s financial findings and they turned it over to police.
A theft of property report was filed June 27.
“You know anytime there’s off behavior we do look into it. It’s part of the checks and balances on things,” said Lesley Bruinton, Tuscaloosa City School spokesperson.
Currently, the former child nutrition bookkeeper for the school district has not been arrested in the case.
