Tuscaloosa City Council approves money for sexual assault center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala - The City of Tuscaloosa approved thousands of dollars this week that will go towards a new center aimed at helping sexual assault victims in town.
Earlier this week, the Tuscaloosa City Council gave the all clear to give the Tuscaloosa SAFE Center $45,000. The money will go towards many of the center’s needs. The Tuscaloosa SAFE Center opened last fall, but has already served several dozen sexual assault survivors and victims in the area.
The center’s mission is to provide a compassionate, patient-centered environment for sexual assault examinations. Since the center doesn’t charge for its services, financial contributions like the one city approved this week will go a long way.
The Tuscaloosa SAFE Center serves nine counties and any sexual assault victim as young as 14 years old. They are open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and a 24-hour hot line is available on their website.
