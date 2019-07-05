Mountain Brook residents dealing with coyotes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the woods around Mountain Brook, lives all kind of wildlife. If a coyote wanders into your territory, it’s usually because they’re looking for food.
“I am very afraid, especially for my cat. What I’m doing is keeping my cat in,” says Sharon Forrest.
Video captured on a Ring doorbell camera shows two coyotes trying to get at a cat. A terrifying moment for the cat’s owner…. Luckily the cat escapes. Unfortunately, coyote sightings are common in this area.
“Well on Christmas we had family over and after they went home, it was late in the day, about four o’clock and my wife and I were just sitting in the dining room and you saw this coyote walking down the street. I went out there and it ran, it just disappeared,” says David Goldstein.
According to experts, Goldstein did the right thing.
The Humane Society has a few good tips on their website about how to deal with coyotes should you see one out in public—like throwing rubber tennis balls at it, or making a shaker can filled with things like pennies or small objects, just enough to make a loud noise as you move closer to the coyote, until it runs away and completely out of your area.
"What I’ll do first is grab my cat and just run!” says Forrest.
If a coyote has gotten used to people, it may not immediately run away. Experts say you should move towards it, yelling, waving your hands and making noise, maybe spraying it with a garden hose, until it leaves the area.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.