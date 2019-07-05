Lawson State: Thai chicken in sweet chili lime sauce

INGREDIENTS
Fried Chicken: Place chicken pieces in egg first, then coat with flour mixture. Fry until golden.
• 4-6 chicken thighs, boneless, skinless, cut each thigh into 6-7 pieces
• 1 egg
• 2 Tbsp + ¼ cup cornstarch
• ¼ tsp salt
• ¾ cup all-purpose flour
• Oil for frying
Sweet Chili Lime Sauce: Combine ingredients in sauce pan gently simmer 3-5 minutes.
• 2 Tbsp Thai chili paste
• 1 ½ Tbsp rice wine vinegar
• 2 Tbsp sugar
• 2 Tbsp oyster sauce
• 3 cloves garlic, finely grated or minced
• 1 Tbsp fish sauce
• 2 Tbsp water
• 1 ½ Tbsp lime juice
• 1 tsp cilantro, chopped
• Zest of ½ a lime
*Toss fried chicken pieces in warm sauce serve immediately.
