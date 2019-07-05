Lawson State: Thai Chicken in Sweet Chili Lime Sauce

Lawson State: Thai chicken in sweet chili lime sauce
By WBRC Staff | July 5, 2019 at 9:37 AM CDT - Updated July 5 at 9:37 AM

INGREDIENTS

Fried Chicken: Place chicken pieces in egg first, then coat with flour mixture. Fry until golden.

• 4-6 chicken thighs, boneless, skinless, cut each thigh into 6-7 pieces

• 1 egg

• 2 Tbsp + ¼ cup cornstarch

• ¼ tsp salt

• ¾ cup all-purpose flour

• Oil for frying

Sweet Chili Lime Sauce: Combine ingredients in sauce pan gently simmer 3-5 minutes.

• 2 Tbsp Thai chili paste

• 1 ½ Tbsp rice wine vinegar

• 2 Tbsp sugar

• 2 Tbsp oyster sauce

• 3 cloves garlic, finely grated or minced

• 1 Tbsp fish sauce

• 2 Tbsp water

• 1 ½ Tbsp lime juice

• 1 tsp cilantro, chopped

• Zest of ½ a lime

*Toss fried chicken pieces in warm sauce serve immediately.

