Jessica Ivey: Zucchini noodles with poached eggs

2. Meanwhile, bring 2 to 3 inches of water to boil in large saucepan or deep skillet. adjust heat setting to keep liquid simmering gently. Break eggs, 1 at a time, into custard cup or saucer. Slip each egg into water holding dish close to surface. Cook eggs to a soft poach – about 3 to 5 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. (Do not stir.) Lift eggs from water with slotted spoon; drain well.