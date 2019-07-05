Jessica Ivey: Zucchini noodles with poached eggs

Makes 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon red chili flakes
4 medium zucchini, spiralized into noodles (about 4 cups)
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
2 cups packed baby spinach
1 tsp grated lemon zest
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
4 large eggs
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
¼ cup thinly sliced basil leaves
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Heat oil in large, deep nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Cook garlic and chili flakes, stirring constantly, for 1 minute or until softened. Add zucchini noodles, salt and pepper and cook, tossing gently, for 1 to 2 minutes or until zucchini has softened. Stir tomatoes, spinach, lemon zest and juice gently into zucchini mixture until well combined. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until spinach is wilted and tomatoes are warmed through.
2. Meanwhile, bring 2 to 3 inches of water to boil in large saucepan or deep skillet. adjust heat setting to keep liquid simmering gently. Break eggs, 1 at a time, into custard cup or saucer. Slip each egg into water holding dish close to surface. Cook eggs to a soft poach – about 3 to 5 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. (Do not stir.) Lift eggs from water with slotted spoon; drain well.
3. Divide zucchini mixture among 4 dinner plates and garnish with Parmesan and basil. TOP each with 1 poached egg. Serve immediately.
