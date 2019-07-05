Jessica Ivey: Zucchini Noodles with Poached Eggs

Jessica Ivey: Zucchini noodles with poached eggs
By WBRC Staff | July 5, 2019 at 12:38 PM CDT - Updated July 5 at 12:38 PM

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon red chili flakes

4 medium zucchini, spiralized into noodles (about 4 cups)

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

2 cups packed baby spinach

1 tsp grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

4 large eggs

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup thinly sliced basil leaves

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Heat oil in large, deep nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Cook garlic and chili flakes, stirring constantly, for 1 minute or until softened. Add zucchini noodles, salt and pepper and cook, tossing gently, for 1 to 2 minutes or until zucchini has softened. Stir tomatoes, spinach, lemon zest and juice gently into zucchini mixture until well combined. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until spinach is wilted and tomatoes are warmed through.

2. Meanwhile, bring 2 to 3 inches of water to boil in large saucepan or deep skillet. adjust heat setting to keep liquid simmering gently. Break eggs, 1 at a time, into custard cup or saucer. Slip each egg into water holding dish close to surface. Cook eggs to a soft poach – about 3 to 5 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. (Do not stir.) Lift eggs from water with slotted spoon; drain well.

3. Divide zucchini mixture among 4 dinner plates and garnish with Parmesan and basil. TOP each with 1 poached egg. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.